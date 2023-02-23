Ukraine: Russia's inability to dominate the sea has changed the course of the war
By Basil Germond, Professor, Department of Politics, Philosophy and Religion, Lancaster University
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, most of the fighting has been on land. However, there has also been a less visible – but nonetheless crucial – maritime dimension to the war across the full spectrum of tactical, strategic, economic and diplomatic considerations.
After land troops crossed the Ukraine border on February 24 2022, the Russian navy quickly secured control of the northwestern Black Sea. This meant it could contribute to the air campaign against Ukraine by launching cruise missiles from the sea. This diversified Russia’s attack vectors, thus increasing the chance…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 23, 2023