Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's relief grant: how it can be used to help young people into jobs

By Kate Orkin, Associate Professor in Economics and Public Policy, University of Oxford
Ingrid Woolard, Dean, Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, Stellenbosch University
Maya Goldman, Resesarcher, SALDRU, University of Cape Town
Murray Leibbrandt, NRF Chair in Poverty and Inequality Research; Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town
The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the unemployment crisis in South Africa. In the second quarter of 2021, unemployment rates were the highest ever officially recorded. Many people who lost their only source of stable income fell into poverty as a result.

Social grants provide income that helps people to survive the short term economic hardship of unemployment. In the long term, new opportunities must be created to get people back…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
