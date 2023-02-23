Election observers are important for democracy – but few voters know what they do
By Thomas Molony, Senior Lecturer in African Studies, The University of Edinburgh
Robert Macdonald, Research Fellow in African Studies, The University of Edinburgh
Election observers keep watch over polls throughout the world. Their job is to support efforts to improve electoral quality and to provide transparency. In African countries, both local citizen and international observers have been deployed regularly since the 1990s.
During several recent elections across the continent, however, questions have arisen about the competence and impartiality of observation missions. This has led to concerns about the future of observation, both in Africa and elsewhere.
