Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Environmentalists Face Retaliation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jassim al-Asadi. © 2023 Private (Beirut) – Iraq’s environmental activists are facing threats, harassment, and arbitrary detention by government officials and armed groups, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 16, 2023, leading Iraqi environmentalist Jassim al-Asadi was released after being abducted on February 1 by an unidentified armed group and held for more than two weeks. Al-Asadi said in a TV interview that he was subjected to “most severe forms of torture” using “electricity and sticks” during his captivity, and was moved from place to place. Human Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -
