Human Rights Observatory

We can learn a lot about long COVID from years of diagnosing and treating chronic fatigue syndrome

By Sarah Annesley, Senior Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Cell and Molecular Biology, La Trobe University
Elisha Josev, Senior Research Officer and Paediatric Clinical Neuropsychologist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Michelle Tavoletti, Adjunct Research Officer, La Trobe University
Diagnosing and treating long COVID is difficult. But given the similarities to chronic fatigue, there are things we can learn from existing research.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
