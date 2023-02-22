Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A survey of over 17,000 people indicates only half of us are willing to trust AI at work

By Nicole Gillespie, Professor of Management; KPMG Chair in Organizational Trust, The University of Queensland
Caitlin Curtis, Research fellow, The University of Queensland
Javad Pool, Research associate, The University of Queensland
Steven Lockey, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Share this article
AI is inevitably entering the workplace – some people are more OK with it than others. But do we trust this technology?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For a lot of First Nations peoples, debates around the Voice to Parliament are not about a simple 'yes' or 'no'
~ We can learn a lot about long COVID from years of diagnosing and treating chronic fatigue syndrome
~ At Mona Foma, I encountered death rituals, underwater soundscapes, worship – and transcendence
~ Households find low waste living challenging. Here's what needs to change
~ South Korea Court Recognizes Equal Benefits for Same-Sex Couple
~ Loblaw’s PR response to consumer criticism shows it prioritizes profit over people
~ A brave new world without a map for employers – are ad-hoc responses the best way forward?
~ Good or bad? Some 'invasive species' can help native ecosystems thrive
~ Israel’s new legal proposals pose 'serious risks', UN rights chief warns
~ CSIS targeting of Canadian Muslims reveals the importance of addressing institutional Islamophobia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter