Households find low waste living challenging. Here's what needs to change
By Rob Raven, Professor and Deputy Director (Research), Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
David O. Reynolds, Postdoctoral Fellow, Waste and Households, National University of Singapore
Jo Lindsay, Professor of sociology, Monash University
Ruth Lane, Associate Professor in Human Geography, Monash University
Experimenting with low waste living shows it’s not easy being green. But householders can help policymakers design better waste management systems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023