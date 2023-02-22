Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Court Recognizes Equal Benefits for Same-Sex Couple

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image So Seong-wook (L) and Kim Yong-min attend a news conference after filing a lawsuit against South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service for dependent family status, in Seoul on February 18, 2021. © 2021 Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images This week a South Korean court ruled that a same-sex couple should receive the same benefits as different-sex couples through the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS). It is the first time a court has recognized the rights of a same-sex couple in South Korea. The Seoul High Court found that the NHIS recognized de facto relations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
