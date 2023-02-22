Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Returning a name to an artist: the work of Majumbu, a previously unknown Australian painter

By Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Andrea Jalandoni, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Kenneth Mangiru, Danek Senior Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Luke Taylor, Adjunct Fellow, Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit, Griffith University
Sally K. May, Associate Professor, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and images of deceased people.

Arnhem Land rock and bark paintings have fascinated people across the world since the early 1800s. Rock art was first recorded by Matthew Flinders and his onboard artist William Westall at Chasm Island in January 1803 while they were circumnavigating Australia.

In the early to mid-1800s, there was interest in Arnhem…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ CSIS targeting of Canadian Muslims reveals the importance of addressing institutional Islamophobia
~ Gastro or endometriosis? How your GP discusses uncertainty can harm your health
~ Why Tasmania and Victoria dominate the list of Australia's largest trees – and why these majestic giants are under threat
~ The wellbeing ‘pandemic’ – how the global drive for wellness might be making us sick
~ ‘We just discovered the impossible': how giant baby galaxies are shaking up our understanding of the early Universe
~ No, the Voice isn't a 'radical' change to our Constitution
~ For a lot of First Nations peoples, debates around the Voice to Parliament are not about a simple "yes" or "no"
~ Peter Obi could be the force that topples Nigeria's two main political parties
~ Over 90% of Rwandans have health insurance – the health minister tells an expert what went right
~ Rock art as African history: what religious images say about identity, survival and change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter