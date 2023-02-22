Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 90% of Rwandans have health insurance – the health minister tells an expert what went right

By Charles Shey Wiysonge, Director, Cochrane South Africa, South African Medical Research Council
Share this article
In 2015 the United Nations General Assembly adopted universal health coverage as one of the sustainable development goals. The aim of universal health coverage is to ensure that every person and community, irrespective of their circumstances, has access to the health services they need, at the time and place they need it, without the risk of financial devastation. Many countries have committed to the concept, which has resulted in numerous health reforms. The World Health Organization…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Obi could be the force that topples Nigeria's two main political parties
~ Rock art as African history: what religious images say about identity, survival and change
~ Nigeria heads to the polls: 5 essential reads about the elections
~ How Nicola Sturgeon mastered the art of public image and won support for a decade
~ A 19-year-old is the youngest person to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease – the cause is a mystery
~ Enrico Caruso: the first big opera star of the 20th century
~ Why walking through the countryside 'tames' our brain
~ Putin's state of the nation: why Russia hasn't officially declared war and what difference it would make
~ Ukraine war 12 months on: how Volodymyr Zelensky became the nation's unlikely hero
~ Ukraine war: conflict-related PTSD is putting strain on an already underfunded mental health system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS