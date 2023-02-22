Tolerance.ca
How Nicola Sturgeon mastered the art of public image and won support for a decade

By Catherine Happer, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Director, Glasgow University Media Group, University of Glasgow
With Nicola Sturgeon’s departure, the UK has lost an expert in constructing a public image and winning support across political divides. Sturgeon led the Scottish National Party (SNP) to an unprecedented five electoral victories – three in Westminster and two in her home parliament of Holyrood.

As deputy and then first minister of Scotland, Sturgeon turned the map of electoral allegiances upside down. She made normal what once seemed impossible – taking from Labour what was always assumed would be its birthright as the dominant…The Conversation


