Human Rights Observatory

A 19-year-old is the youngest person to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease – the cause is a mystery

By Osman Shabir, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sheffield
A 19-year-old man from China, who has been having memory problems since the age of 17, was diagnosed with dementia, according to a recent case study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

After conducting a barrage of tests, researchers at the Capital Medical University in Beijing diagnosed the teenager with “probable” Alzheimer’s disease. If the diagnosis is correct, he will be the youngest person ever to be recorded with the mind-robbing disease.

The main…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
