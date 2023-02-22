Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Enrico Caruso: the first big opera star of the 20th century

By Cristina Roldán Fidalgo, Doctora en Musicología, Universidad de La Rioja
25 February 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Enrico Caruso, one of the most admired tenors in history and one of the first to have his voice preserved for posterity through phonographic recordings.

Caruso before Caruso


Caruso was born in Naples in 1873. Just 14 months earlier, the world premiere of Verdi’s opera Aida had taken place. Caruso was to play its Radamès years later.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
