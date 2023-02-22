Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war 12 months on: how Volodymyr Zelensky became the nation's unlikely hero

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
“The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.” These words, reportedly spoken by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in response to the Americans’ offer of evacuation from Kyiv soon after the launch of Russia’s mass invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, laid the foundations for his reputation as a hero.

Over the past 12 months Zelensky’s reputation both at home and abroad has been transformed.

Despite his landslide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
