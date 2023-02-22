Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: conflict-related PTSD is putting strain on an already underfunded mental health system

By Matt Fossey, Director, Veterans and Families Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
Alexey Serdyuk, Deputy Head of Scientific-Research Lab of Crime Enforcement, Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs
Anna Markovska, Deputy Director, PIER; Associate Professor, Criminology, Anglia Ruskin University
The war in Ukraine has traumatised many people, military and civilian. But the country’s health service was already ill-equipped to deal with mental health issues.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
