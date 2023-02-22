Russia's invasion of Ukraine is proof the EU needs to get better at stopping mass atrocities
By Chiara De Franco, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Southern Denmark
Christoph Meyer, Professor of European and International Politics, King's College London
Karen E. Smith, Professor of International Relations, London School of Economics and Political Science
The war’s one-year anniversary is eerily close to that of an EU report on the prevention of mass atrocities. Ten years later, its authors reflect on what the bloc could have done differently.
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023