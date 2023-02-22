Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is proof the EU needs to get better at stopping mass atrocities

By Chiara De Franco, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Southern Denmark
Christoph Meyer, Professor of European and International Politics, King's College London
Karen E. Smith, Professor of International Relations, London School of Economics and Political Science
Share this article
The war’s one-year anniversary is eerily close to that of an EU report on the prevention of mass atrocities. Ten years later, its authors reflect on what the bloc could have done differently.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Obi could be the force that topples Nigeria's two main political parties
~ Over 90% of Rwandans have health insurance – the health minister tells an expert what went right
~ Rock art as African history: what religious images say about identity, survival and change
~ Nigeria heads to the polls: 5 essential reads about the elections
~ How Nicola Sturgeon mastered the art of public image and won support for a decade
~ A 19-year-old is the youngest person to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease – the cause is a mystery
~ Enrico Caruso: the first big opera star of the 20th century
~ Why walking through the countryside 'tames' our brain
~ Putin's state of the nation: why Russia hasn't officially declared war and what difference it would make
~ Ukraine war 12 months on: how Volodymyr Zelensky became the nation's unlikely hero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter