Human Rights Observatory

Gender pay gap is bigger for some women than others – here’s how to work it out

By Helen Kowalewska, Lecturer in Social Policy, University of Bath
Women in the UK earn, on average, 14.9 pence less per pound than men, based on the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This means that while men are getting paid from January 1, women have effectively worked for free for the first 53 days of the year. That makes February 23 “women’s pay day”.

The ONS gender pay gap…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
