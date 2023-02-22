Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bola Tinubu: Nigeria's kingmaker who wants to be king

By Olayinka Oyegbile, Journalist and Communications scholar, Trinity University, Lagos
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Nigeria, holds two traditional titles: Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban of the Borgu kingdom in Niger State, north-central Nigeria. The titles have similar meanings: leader and leader of warriors.

Though he has held these titles for some years, they now bear more significance in the life of Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State, as he runs for president.

Widely believed to be the political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
