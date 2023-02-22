Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT could be an effective and affordable tutor

By Anne Trumbore, Chief Digital Learning Officer, Sands Institute for Lifelong Learning, University of Virginia
Share this article
Imagine a private tutor that never gets tired, has access to massive amounts of data and is free for everyone. In 1966, Stanford philosophy professor Patrick Suppes did just that when he made this prediction: One day, computer technology would evolve so that “millions of schoolchildren” would have access to a personal tutor. He said the conditions would be just like the young prince Alexander the Great being tutored by Aristotle.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bola Tinubu: Nigeria's kingmaker who wants to be king
~ ChatGPT has many uses. Experts explore what this means for healthcare and medical research
~ Roman dildo could have been made by shoemakers – an expert in ancient prosthetics explains
~ How fitness influencers game the algorithms to pump up their engagement
~ Lent is here – remind me what it's all about? 5 essential reads
~ Lesson from a year at war: In contrast to the Russians, Ukrainians master a mix of high- and low-end technology on the battlefield
~ How frontotemporal dementia, the syndrome affecting Bruce Willis, changes the brain – research is untangling its genetic causes
~ People produce endocannabinoids – similar to compounds found in marijuana – that are critical to many bodily functions
~ Globetrotting Black nutritionist Flemmie P. Kittrell revolutionized early childhood education and illuminated 'hidden hunger'
~ In rural America, right-to-repair laws are the leading edge of a pushback against growing corporate power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter