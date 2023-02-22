Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How fitness influencers game the algorithms to pump up their engagement

By Ashley Roccapriore, PhD Candidate in Business, University of Tennessee
Tim Pollock, Haslam Chair in Business and Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Tennessee
Share this article
Social media and misrepresentation can go hand in hand – and that’s especially the case in the loosely regulated fitness and nutrition industry.

We both have experience with personal training, but from different perspectives.

To improve his fitness regimen, Tim has sought out experienced trainers, while AshleyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bola Tinubu: Nigeria's kingmaker who wants to be king
~ ChatGPT has many uses. Experts explore what this means for healthcare and medical research
~ Roman dildo could have been made by shoemakers – an expert in ancient prosthetics explains
~ ChatGPT could be an effective and affordable tutor
~ Lent is here – remind me what it's all about? 5 essential reads
~ Lesson from a year at war: In contrast to the Russians, Ukrainians master a mix of high- and low-end technology on the battlefield
~ How frontotemporal dementia, the syndrome affecting Bruce Willis, changes the brain – research is untangling its genetic causes
~ People produce endocannabinoids – similar to compounds found in marijuana – that are critical to many bodily functions
~ Globetrotting Black nutritionist Flemmie P. Kittrell revolutionized early childhood education and illuminated 'hidden hunger'
~ In rural America, right-to-repair laws are the leading edge of a pushback against growing corporate power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter