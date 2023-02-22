People produce endocannabinoids – similar to compounds found in marijuana – that are critical to many bodily functions
By Prakash Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Mitzi Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
A THC-like substance that occurs naturally in humans and other vertebrates helps maintain immunity, memory, nerve function and more – and research suggests a lack of it can harm health.
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023