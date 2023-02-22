Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian elections are crowded with candidates: use this new tool to decide who to vote for in your area

By Hakeem Onapajo, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Nile University of Nigeria
Share this article
Eighteen political parties are contesting for Nigeria’s presidential elections scheduled for 25 February. Yes, 18 parties. But that’s not the highest number of parties in Nigeria’s election history. The record was in February 2019, when 73 political parties presented presidential candidates.

In the 2023 elections,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia pulls out of New Start nuclear treaty – we've already seen how such agreements have limited aggression against Ukraine
~ Presidential elections in Nigeria: alarm over violence and security likely to drive vote
~ Northern Ireland protocol: why Tory backbenchers are rebelling over Rishi Sunak's revised Brexit deal
~ University students in Turkey are bearing the brunt of the earthquake
~ The Universities Accord will plan for the next 30 years: what big issues must it address?
~ Australia's energy market operator is worried about the grid's reliability. But should it be?
~ Why security vetting in Australia can be detrimental to diversity
~ E-cigarettes should be in plain packaging – just like cigarettes
~ Dirty gold: the fly-tipping gangs costing councils millions – and how you can help
~ In defence of vultures, nature's early-warning systems that are holy to many people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter