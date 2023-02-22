Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Presidential elections in Nigeria: alarm over violence and security likely to drive vote

By Victor C. Eze, PhD, Research Fellow at IFRA-Nigéria, University of Ibadan
Enzo Fasquelle, Research associate NigeriaWatch & IFRA-Nigeria, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Africa’s powerhouse is about to elect its president in a highly volatile climate. Scholars have noted that each election gives way to violence, resulting in a high death toll.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
