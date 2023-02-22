Presidential elections in Nigeria: alarm over violence and security likely to drive vote
By Victor C. Eze, PhD, Research Fellow at IFRA-Nigéria, University of Ibadan
Enzo Fasquelle, Research associate NigeriaWatch & IFRA-Nigeria, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Africa’s powerhouse is about to elect its president in a highly volatile climate. Scholars have noted that each election gives way to violence, resulting in a high death toll.
