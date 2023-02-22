Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland protocol: why Tory backbenchers are rebelling over Rishi Sunak's revised Brexit deal

By Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University
Long-running talks between the UK government and the EU over Northern Ireland may be coming to an end. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently travelled to Belfast in hope of reaching a deal to ensure smoother trade between Northern Ireland and its British and European neighbours.

But a deal has yet to be announced. And Sunak’s plans could yet be disrupted by Tory backbenchers, who are sceptical of any arrangement that could be seen as…The Conversation


