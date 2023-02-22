Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's energy market operator is worried about the grid's reliability. But should it be?

By Dylan McConnell, Senior Research Associate, Renewable Energy & Energy Systems Analyst, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Are blackouts really looming by the middle of this decade? An AEMO report warns they might be – but there are plenty of projects on the drawing board that will help ease the squeeze on the grid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Universities Accord will plan for the next 30 years: what big issues must it address?
~ Why security vetting in Australia can be detrimental to diversity
~ E-cigarettes should be in plain packaging – just like cigarettes
~ Dirty gold: the fly-tipping gangs costing councils millions – and how you can help
~ In defence of vultures, nature's early-warning systems that are holy to many people
~ Word from The Hill: Albanese at the National Press Club, Aston byelection, Super battles
~ After Turkey's earthquake, a fireman adopts the cat he rescued from the rubble
~ Thousands of Refugee Students Cut off from Classes in Lebanon
~ Amid warnings of 'spy hives', why isn't Australia using its tough counter-espionage laws more?
~ Haiti: FIFA Failing Sex Abuse Survivors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter