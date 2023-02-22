Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why security vetting in Australia can be detrimental to diversity

By Elise Stephenson, Deputy Director, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University
Susan Harris Rimmer, Professor and Director of the Policy Innovation Hub, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
The public sector union has levelled complaints at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) this month, alleging that many diverse candidates who’d been given a conditional offer into the graduate program were then denied due to delays in security vetting. This reportedly lead to the rejection of around a quarter of the applicants.

Candidates wanting to work in the public service are required to undergo security vetting if they are to handle…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
