Human Rights Observatory

Dirty gold: the fly-tipping gangs costing councils millions – and how you can help

By Sankar Sivarajah, Professor of Technology Management and Circular Economy, University of Bradford
Banita Lal, Associate Professor in the School of Management, University of Bradford
If you venture out to the countryside, the chances are you’ve probably seen piles of rubbish, anything from fridges to frying pans, rubble to refuse sacks dumped at the side of the road or in laybys. Waste crime is serious, hazardous and on the increase. Often referred to as “fly-tipping” it includes the illegal dumping of rubbish on private or public land or in water. It looks terrible and can have serious effects on the environment.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
