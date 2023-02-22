Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Turkey's earthquake, a fireman adopts the cat he rescued from the rubble

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The fire brigade from Mardin saved five people from under the rubble in Gaziantep. On the way back to Mardin, the team had a plus one, a cat named Wreck.


© Global Voices -
