Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of Refugee Students Cut off from Classes in Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chairs are placed on classroom tables at a closed public school in Beirut, Lebanon September 22, 2022. © 2022 Mohamed Azakir/Reuters Thousands of Syrian refugee students in Lebanon are being cut off from classes, all, according to officials, in the name of “equality.” Amid Lebanon’s financial crisis, teachers’ strikes against the massive devaluation of their salaries led to the suspension on January 9 of “morning shift” classes, attended mainly by Lebanese students. On January 10, the Education Ministry, which has received funds from foreign donors to teach Syrian as…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
