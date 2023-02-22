Witch trials, TERF wars and the voice of conscience in a new podcast about J.K. Rowling
By Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law. President, Australian Association for Professional & Applied Ethics., Griffith University
The just-released audio documentary ‘The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling’ explores the debate surrounding one of the world’s most successful authors and her controversial views on gender and sex.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 21, 2023