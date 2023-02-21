Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Ban New Coal, Oil, and Gas Projects

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Bayswater Power Station, a coal-powered thermal power station, in New South Wales, Australia, November 2, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mark Baker Australian lawmakers are engaged in fierce debate over changes to the “Safeguard Mechanism,” which would require top polluting facilities to reduce emissions by 4.9 percent each year to 2030, or face penalties. The policy covers 215 sites that emit more than 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide a year – 28 percent of Australia’s emissions. However, the mechanism would not rule out new fossil fuel projects from being developed if companies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
