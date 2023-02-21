Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Replacing prison by forced exile, Daniel Ortega’s government’s new pattern of repression

By Amnesty International
Since the present human rights crisis flared up in Nicaragua in 2018 the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has not held back its onslaught against human rights and any form of dissent or criticism. Over the past few years national and international human rights organisations have condemned the way the authorities have used […] The post Nicaragua: Replacing prison by forced exile, Daniel Ortega’s government’s new pattern of repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
