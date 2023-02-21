Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Environmental activists on trial barred from citing climate crisis in their defence

By Steven Cammiss, Associate Professor, Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham
Graeme Hayes, Reader in Political Sociology, Aston University
Four Insulate Britain activists recently stood trial at Inner London crown court on a public nuisance charge for blocking a busy London junction in October 2021. Like Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain is waging a civil disobedience campaign to force the government to implement policies to tackle climate change and fuel poverty – namely, suspending new licenses for fossil fuel drilling and renovating homes to help people use less energy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
