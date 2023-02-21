Tolerance.ca
We need to break the cycle of crisis in Aotearoa New Zealand’s arts and culture. It starts with proper funding

By James Wenley, Lecturer, Theatre Programme, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
In times of crisis, arts, culture and creative experiences play an essential role. Whether through a music gig, a performing arts festival, a visual art exhibit or a well-thumbed book – these bring joy, comfort and relief in troubled times.

Taking part in creative activities and events boosts individual and collective wellbeing, brings communities together, and keeps our social bonds in tune.

But the full potential of arts, culture and creativity to create positive social change has been held…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
