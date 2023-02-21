Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK shoppers are choosing bricks over clicks right now, but here's why it isn't the end for online retail

By Leigh Sparks, Professor of Retail Studies and Deputy Principal, University of Stirling
British retail sales figures showed an unexpected bump in activity over the Christmas shopping period that exceeded expectations – particularly given the current UK cost of living crisis.

But beneath the headlines of positive sales in recent months, it was more surprising to see physical stores performing markedly better than online shops. Many multi-channel retailers, including NextThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
