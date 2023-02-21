Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The long and satisfying 28,000-year history of the dildo

By Esmé Louise James, Doctor of Philosophy, The University of Melbourne
The recently discovered 2,000 year old Roman dildo barely makes a dint in the long-standing history of sex-toys and aids.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
