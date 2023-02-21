Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I am a Ukrainian American political scientist, and this is what the past year of war has taught me about Ukraine, Russia and defiance

By Lena Surzhko Harned, Associate Teaching Professor of Political Science, Penn State
Share this article
For a scholar who studies how different generations reacted to the end of the Soviet empire, the war in Ukraine is a collision of the professional and the personal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Three in five long COVID patients have organ damage a year after infection
~ Five emerging trends that could change our lives online
~ Environmental activists on trial barred from citing climate crisis in their defence
~ Knitwear: Chanel to Westwood review – showcasing the diversity of knitted fashion
~ Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons play – how silence and body language can communicate as much as words
~ We need to break the cycle of crisis in Aotearoa New Zealand’s arts and culture. It starts with proper funding
~ UK shoppers are choosing bricks over clicks right now, but here's why it isn't the end for online retail
~ EU poised to copy US subsidies for green technology – new evidence from China shows how it could backfire
~ Ukraine war: history shows why Zelensky's mission to secure modern jet fighters is so crucial
~ Working more and making less: Canada needs to protect immigrant women care workers as they age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter