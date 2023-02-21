Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hardship in Nagorno-Karabakh as Lifeline Road Remains Blocked

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Azerbaijanis protesting on the Lachin road, opposite Russian peacekeeping forces, in Nagorno Karabakh, leading to the closure of the road since December 12, 2022. © 2022 Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image Hardships have accumulated for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ethnic Armenian breakaway enclave in Azerbaijan, since the Lachin corridor, the lifeline road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia to the outside world, was closed to regular traffic on December 12, 2022. Armine, 40, who lives in Nagorno-Karabakh with her family, told Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
