Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food Crisis in Rohingya Refugee Camps in Bangladesh

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees wait at a UN World Food Program facility to receive food supplements for their children in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, August 24, 2018.  © 2018 Altaf Qadri/AP Images When the 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis received less than half the US$881 million needed for the year, the United Nations warned that refugees risked serious shortages in food and other essentials. Now the World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it is going to cut the monthly food ration for Rohingya in refugee camps in Bangladesh from $12 vouchers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
