Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief deplores Ukraine death toll one year after Russian invasion

Share this article
As the international community prepared to mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UN rights investigators on Tuesday relayed disturbing testimonies about the high number of civilians killed to date.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Compassionate listening' is a Buddhist tenet: What it is and why it matters
~ Zimbabwe’s President Shouldn’t Sign Repressive NGO Bill
~ Nigeria's natural resources are under threat - urgent steps a new president must take
~ Cyclones in southern Africa: five essential reads
~ The last invasion of Britain wasn't in 1066
~ Psychological grit is over-rated as the key to retention in distance education: a South African study debunks the myth
~ Ukraine war: a year on, here’s what life has been like for refugees in the UK
~ The ethics of home ownership in an age of growing inequality
~ How apartheid, European racism and Pelé helped cultivate a culture of diversity in US soccer that endures into the MLS
~ War in Ukraine accelerates global drive toward killer robots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter