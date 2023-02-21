Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Compassionate listening' is a Buddhist tenet: What it is and why it matters

By Yang-Yang Cheng, PhD Candidate in Political Science, University of Toronto
Share this article
Although the importance of communication in fostering better relationships and solving problems is well-recognized, much focus has been placed on “talking it out” — while the role of listening tends to be overlooked.

“Compassionate listening”The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief deplores Ukraine death toll one year after Russian invasion
~ Zimbabwe’s President Shouldn’t Sign Repressive NGO Bill
~ Nigeria's natural resources are under threat - urgent steps a new president must take
~ Cyclones in southern Africa: five essential reads
~ The last invasion of Britain wasn't in 1066
~ Psychological grit is over-rated as the key to retention in distance education: a South African study debunks the myth
~ Ukraine war: a year on, here’s what life has been like for refugees in the UK
~ The ethics of home ownership in an age of growing inequality
~ How apartheid, European racism and Pelé helped cultivate a culture of diversity in US soccer that endures into the MLS
~ War in Ukraine accelerates global drive toward killer robots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter