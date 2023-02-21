Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's natural resources are under threat - urgent steps a new president must take

By Emmanuel O. Akindele, Senior Lecturer, Obafemi Awolowo University
Share this article
By the end of May 2023 Nigeria will have a new president following February’s elections.

Among their many duties the person who takes over will be expected to appraise the nation’s performance and its commitment to protecting the environment. Nigeria is a signatory to many international conventions on environment-related treaties.

Nigeria’s biological and physical environments – in particular, its forests, inland waters and coastal waters – have inevitably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cyclones in southern Africa: five essential reads
~ The last invasion of Britain wasn't in 1066
~ Psychological grit is over-rated as the key to retention in distance education: a South African study debunks the myth
~ Ukraine war: a year on, here’s what life has been like for refugees in the UK
~ The ethics of home ownership in an age of growing inequality
~ How apartheid, European racism and Pelé helped cultivate a culture of diversity in US soccer that endures into the MLS
~ War in Ukraine accelerates global drive toward killer robots
~ Russia’s aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
~ Train derailments get more headlines, but truck crashes involving hazardous chemicals are more frequent and deadly in US
~ Florida will no longer ask high school athletes about their menstrual cycles, but many states still do – here are 3 reasons why that's problematic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter