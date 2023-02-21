Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyclones in southern Africa: five essential reads

By Natasha Joseph, Commissioning Editor
Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Share this article
Tropical cyclone Freddy was, on 21 February 2023, bearing down on Mauritius and Madagascar. Mauritius grounded flights and, news agency Reuters reported, emergency teams in four regions of Madagascar were braced for “heavy rains, floods and landslides”.

A day earlier the Mauritius Meteorological Services issued a Class 3 cyclone warning,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria's natural resources are under threat - urgent steps a new president must take
~ The last invasion of Britain wasn't in 1066
~ Psychological grit is over-rated as the key to retention in distance education: a South African study debunks the myth
~ Ukraine war: a year on, here’s what life has been like for refugees in the UK
~ The ethics of home ownership in an age of growing inequality
~ How apartheid, European racism and Pelé helped cultivate a culture of diversity in US soccer that endures into the MLS
~ War in Ukraine accelerates global drive toward killer robots
~ Russia’s aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
~ Train derailments get more headlines, but truck crashes involving hazardous chemicals are more frequent and deadly in US
~ Florida will no longer ask high school athletes about their menstrual cycles, but many states still do – here are 3 reasons why that's problematic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS