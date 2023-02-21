Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Train derailments get more headlines, but truck crashes involving hazardous chemicals are more frequent and deadly in US

By Michael F. Gorman, Professor of Business Analytics and Operations Management, University of Dayton
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is looking into new rules for trains. Trucks, however, are involved in thousands more hazmat incidents every year in the US.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
