Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Florida will no longer ask high school athletes about their menstrual cycles, but many states still do – here are 3 reasons why that's problematic

By Lindsey Darvin, Assistant Professor of Sport Management, Syracuse University
David Schultz, Professor of Political Science, Hamline University
Tia Spagnuolo, Doctoral Student in Community Research and Action, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Share this article
Concerns are being raised across the U.S. about whether schools have a right to compel female athletes to provide information about their menstrual cycles.

The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors rejected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria's natural resources are under threat - urgent steps a new president must take
~ Cyclones in southern Africa: five essential reads
~ The last invasion of Britain wasn't in 1066
~ Psychological grit is over-rated as the key to retention in distance education: a South African study debunks the myth
~ Ukraine war: a year on, here’s what life has been like for refugees in the UK
~ The ethics of home ownership in an age of growing inequality
~ How apartheid, European racism and Pelé helped cultivate a culture of diversity in US soccer that endures into the MLS
~ War in Ukraine accelerates global drive toward killer robots
~ Russia’s aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
~ Train derailments get more headlines, but truck crashes involving hazardous chemicals are more frequent and deadly in US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter