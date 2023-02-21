Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainians' commitment to fight off Russia grows stronger, as does their expectation of victory, as war enters second year

By Tatsiana Kulakevich, Assistant Professor of Instruction at School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, Affiliate Professor at the Institute for Russian, European, and Eurasian Studies, University of South Florida
United States intelligence experts expected Russian troops to quickly overtake Kyiv shortly after Russia launched a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

But Ukraine continues to control Kyiv and the majority of its other territory.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
