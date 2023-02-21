Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Investigation into Thulani Maseko’s killing must be independent and transparent

By Amnesty International
The Eswatini authorities must ensure the investigation into the unlawful killing of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko is completely independent, impartial, transparent and effective, Amnesty International said today, one month after he was shot by unknown gunmen. “A month after Thulani Maseko was gunned down, it remains unclear what steps the Eswatini authorities have taken […] The post Eswatini: Investigation into Thulani Maseko’s killing must be independent and transparent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
