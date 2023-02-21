Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morning exercise burns more body fat, mouse study shows

By Logan Pendergrast, PhD Researcher in Integrative Physiology, Karolinska Institutet
Juleen R. Zierath, Chair professor of Clinical Integrative Physiology, Karolinska Institutet
When you’ve got a busy schedule, you may try to squeeze exercise in whenever you can. But there’s growing evidence that when you workout can make a difference to its effects. Our latest research shows that body fat reacts to exercise differently depending on the time of day – at least in mice.

Our latest study found that when mice did a single exercise session in the late morning (around three hours after waking up), they burned more adipose tissue (body fat) compared to mice who exercised in the late evening.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
