Morning exercise burns more body fat, mouse study shows
By Logan Pendergrast, PhD Researcher in Integrative Physiology, Karolinska Institutet
Juleen R. Zierath, Chair professor of Clinical Integrative Physiology, Karolinska Institutet
When you’ve got a busy schedule, you may try to squeeze exercise in whenever you can. But there’s growing evidence that when you workout can make a difference to its effects. Our latest research shows that body fat reacts to exercise differently depending on the time of day – at least in mice.
Our latest study found that when mice did a single exercise session in the late morning (around three hours after waking up), they burned more adipose tissue (body fat) compared to mice who exercised in the late evening.…
- Tuesday, February 21, 2023