Human Rights Observatory

Four habits of happy people – as recommended by a psychologist

By Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Psychological Interventions, University of Central Lancashire
What makes you happy? Maybe it’s getting up early to see the sunrise, hanging out with family and friends on a weekend, or going for a dip in the sea. But what does science say about the things happy people do?

We know that happy people tend to have strong relationships, good physical health and contribute regularly to their communities.

I have experimented over the past seven years with a number of happiness and wellbeing interventions in a bid to improve my own mental health and to understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
