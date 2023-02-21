Crusty, blistering and peeling: where do cold sores come from and what can you do about them?
By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Charlotte Phelps, PhD Candidate, Health Science and Medicine, Bond University
Three quarters of Australians are living with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), an infection which causes cold sores. These tiny fluid-filled lesions and blisters sit along the mouth and nose area.
This is not the same virus that causes genital herpes,
